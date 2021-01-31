Zacks: Brokerages Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to Announce -$0.66 EPS

Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.83). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 760%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($4.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($3.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

SEAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CSFB raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $231,165.00. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 687.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.57. 1,513,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

