Dowling & Yahnke LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Republic International Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $12,202,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,092,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,608,000 after acquiring an additional 51,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,989,000 after acquiring an additional 44,925 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 236,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,999 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 189,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,688,000 after acquiring an additional 38,491 shares in the last quarter.

VV traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,687. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $181.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.57.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

