Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 35,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 35,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 175,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,019,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,152,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

