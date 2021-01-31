O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $425.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $459.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.29.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

