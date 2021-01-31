First American Trust FSB Sells 28,107 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First American Trust FSB trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,107 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.88. 39,500,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,003,844. The stock has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

