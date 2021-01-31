Community Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,729. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1,021.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

