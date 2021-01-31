Community Bank N.A. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,429 shares of company stock worth $11,684,317. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,968,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,009. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.