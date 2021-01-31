Delta Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,201 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 460,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 218,050 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $14.08. 26,327,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,557,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

