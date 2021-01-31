Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VMware by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.85. 1,472,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,327. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.87 and its 200-day moving average is $110.14. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $163.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

