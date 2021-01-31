Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 on March 10th

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.

Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend by 13.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Exxon Mobil has a payout ratio of 173.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 382.4%.

NYSE:XOM opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

