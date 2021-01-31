Short Interest in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) Grows By 193.2%

Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 193.2% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNGR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,068,000.

LNGR traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $28.20. 7,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,958. Global X Longevity Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Longevity Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

