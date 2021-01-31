Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Increases By 259.3%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 259.3% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 37,500.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period.

KBWD traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. 252,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,557. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

