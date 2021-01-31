Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.8% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,475,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,423. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.36 and its 200 day moving average is $171.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $210.49.

