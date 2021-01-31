New Potomac Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 816.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.17. 875,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,136. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

