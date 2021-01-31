Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 271.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.00. 2,734,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,307. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.64 and its 200 day moving average is $341.09. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.