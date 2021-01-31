Community Bank N.A. Has $8.65 Million Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Community Bank System accounts for 1.2% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 58,950.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 5,242.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Community Bank System stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.85. The stock had a trading volume of 781,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,637. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.90. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $70.62.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $155,546.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil E. Fesette sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $139,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,272 shares in the company, valued at $396,829.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,903 shares of company stock worth $2,006,842. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.