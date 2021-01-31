Minot Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Facebook by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $258.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.31. The company has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.80.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

