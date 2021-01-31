Truadvice LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Truadvice LLC cut its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 155,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after buying an additional 43,787 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

FMB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,192. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

