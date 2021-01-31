Prometeus (PROM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.19 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $2.97 or 0.00009059 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $18.19 million and $1.42 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.45 or 0.00915472 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.51 or 0.04474505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020486 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00031271 BTC.

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

