MAP Protocol Price Tops $0.0260 on Major Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 21% against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $119,184.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00048791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00134516 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00272739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00067485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00041112 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

