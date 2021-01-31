Homeros (HMR) Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last Week

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. Homeros has a market capitalization of $47.08 million and $4.34 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00048791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00134516 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00272739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00067485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00041112 BTC.

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,268,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Homeros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

