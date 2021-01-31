Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Green Plains alerts:

GPRE traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,575. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 66.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 131.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.