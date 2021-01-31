Brokerages Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Post $3.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.59 and the highest is $3.84. CACI International reported earnings of $3.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $15.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.66 to $15.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.66 to $16.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CACI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.33.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in CACI International by 17.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 11.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in CACI International by 129.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in CACI International by 3.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 176,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in CACI International by 42.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CACI traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.22. The stock had a trading volume of 267,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,469. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 1-year low of $156.15 and a 1-year high of $288.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

