Analysts Expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortuna Silver Mines.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%.

FSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $24,557,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 377.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 946,777 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,437,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after buying an additional 864,895 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,233,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,683,000 after buying an additional 653,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 181.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 817,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 526,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

FSM traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. 7,820,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

