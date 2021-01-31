Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, hitting $137.16. 1,301,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,757. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.47 and its 200 day moving average is $109.89. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,521 shares in the company, valued at $110,999,858.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,210 shares of company stock worth $14,520,315 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.