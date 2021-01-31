Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,018. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

