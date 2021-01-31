First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 891 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $117.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,944. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.12 and its 200-day moving average is $116.36.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

