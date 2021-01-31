Terril Brothers Inc. Has $16.68 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 139.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,815 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up about 4.4% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $16,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,743,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,840,189. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $45.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

