Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 39 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 70.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $655.44.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $47.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $607.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $644.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

