Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 451,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 7.2% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $27,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Newmont by 428.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 107.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Newmont by 369.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 781,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,611,000 after buying an additional 615,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $85,197.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,264. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,669,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.21. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

