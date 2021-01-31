Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 533.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,608. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.13. The company has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

