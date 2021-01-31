Truadvice LLC Boosts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,283. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

