First American Trust FSB Decreases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First American Trust FSB reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,579,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Insiders acquired a total of 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

