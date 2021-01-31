PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.8% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 31,294 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP opened at $136.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.69 and a 200-day moving average of $139.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

