JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 140 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.48. 9,380,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,779,060. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average of $97.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.28.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

