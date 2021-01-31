UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.58. 3,899,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,445. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

