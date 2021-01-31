Dollars Price Reaches $0.63 on Exchanges (USDX)

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Dollars has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. Dollars has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $4,051.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dollars token can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001912 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00048772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00133993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00271818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00067760 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00041464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00067256 BTC.

About Dollars

Dollars’ total supply is 4,948,945 tokens. Dollars’ official website is www.dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Dollars

Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

