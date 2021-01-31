Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 178.9% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ OCC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 79,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,560. Optical Cable has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81.
About Optical Cable
