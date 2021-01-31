Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 178.9% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ OCC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 79,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,560. Optical Cable has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

