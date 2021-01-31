Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.97. 114,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,006. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $125.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.10.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

