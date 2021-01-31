Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 5,341 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.06. 393,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,271. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17.

