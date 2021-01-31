Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $26.88 Million Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 475,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,017 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.9% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IONS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 873.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 32,727 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 440.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $60.07. 947,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,931. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 125.15 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $71,053.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $701,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,840 shares of company stock worth $14,987,659 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IONS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.