MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Down 71.4% in January

MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MTBCP stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,680. MTBC has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 28th will be issued a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

