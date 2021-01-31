Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Update

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the December 31st total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NRIM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $200.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $40.63.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $65,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John C. Swalling bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,983.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 529.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 26.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

