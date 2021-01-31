KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Tops $409.67 on Major Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One KeeperDAO token can currently be bought for $409.67 or 0.01244670 BTC on exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $14.92 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00048772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00133993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00271818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00067760 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00041464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00067256 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

