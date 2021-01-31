Actinium Market Capitalization Reaches $179,502.64 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $179,502.64 and $54,485.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,154,450 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

