Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.83. 221,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,377. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.09 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.42. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $586,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,408,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,943,704.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,685 shares of company stock worth $21,552,195 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

