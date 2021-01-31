Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. HSBC upped their target price on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Vale stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. 22,826,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,902,895. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vale will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vale by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Vale by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,888,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vale by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 375,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 41,654 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,232,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

