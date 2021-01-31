NEXT.coin Price Reaches $0.0352 on Top Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 51.9% lower against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $219,009.56 and $5,119.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,913.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.03 or 0.01212360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00531117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00042071 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008717 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002391 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

NEXT.coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

