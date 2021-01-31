Analysts Expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to post sales of $154.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.53 million. Standex International posted sales of $190.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $632.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $629.32 million to $634.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $657.86 million, with estimates ranging from $657.52 million to $658.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SXI shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Standex International from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Shares of NYSE SXI traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.91. The company had a trading volume of 68,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,206. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.77. Standex International has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $87.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other Standex International news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $173,946.96. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,376 shares of company stock worth $818,947. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 400,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,051,000 after acquiring an additional 54,980 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 5.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 133,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Standex International by 67.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Standex International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

