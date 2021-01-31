Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 166,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.08.

NYSE:MCO traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.26. The company had a trading volume of 753,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,356. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

